Chandigarh: Parking pangs plague Ward No. 5

Ward number 5 is the second of the three wards into which Manimajra has been divided. It comprises Thakur Dwara and Old Manimajra (NAC) from the older ward number 25 and Pipliwala Town, Darshni Bagh, Subhash Nagar, Dhillon Complex and Motor Market, Manimajra, from the older ward number 26.

The newer ward number 5 has emerged as the most commercially active of the three wards of Manimajra with market areas like Motor Market, NAC Market and Dhillon Complex, while also bringing the charm of Old Manimara into it. The ward has been reserved for women candidates only for the upcoming elections.

Parking woes top the list of the problems being faced by the residents of the area. This is at its worst at the Motor Market here, with no space left for pedestrians as most of the times mechanics repair vehicles on the road.

Rajinder Singh, who has been working here since the 80s, says, “The next councillor must drive through the area to get a first-hand experience of the parking issues plaguing the area. The traffic problem has become only worse as we can sometimes find JCBs parked on road for repairs. The next councillor needs to work in tandem with the traffic police and challan those who block roads.”

Garbage raising a stink

Heaps of garbage can be seen all over the place in the Motor Market. In contrast, regular cleaning and hygiene are maintained at the NAC market. However, shopkeepers here have their own problems. President of the market association, NAC, Suresh Bansal, said, “Though we have paid parking, contractors don’t manage it at all. Recently, a lot of vendors have also started sitting outside shops, which are creating problems for shopkeepers. While the earlier councillors remained accessible to us, we hope that the next councillor will liaise better with the MC as we have to call them repeatedly to pick up waste from gardens here, which they are required to do.”

In Old Manimajra, roads are narrow and spats over parking is a regular affair. However, hygiene is an even bigger problem here. Fateh Singh, 65, a resident of NAC, Manimajra, said, “The cleanliness situation has gone from bad to worse. Due to meat markets here, vehicles carrying chicken are parked close to our houses leading to a foul smell here. The next councillor must take measures to ensure cleanliness in the area. Also, all colleges are too far from Manimajra. We hope the councillor can initiate the process to open a college here.”

Present councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga said, “The water supply here was a big problem and at one point, sewage was getting mixed into the water supply. We got the water supply revamped with sewerage lines getting placed away from freshwater lines. Manimajra will also be the first in the city to receive 24/7 water supply. I have got all streetlights fixed here and replaced them with LED lights.”

Local Congress office holder Rameshwar Giri, however, said, “The situation has become worse. The law and order situation has deteriorated and drugs are being openly sold in Old Manimajra. The maintenance of parks is abysmal. Sewage water still gets mixed with supply water which is why so many people here are falling sick.”

Old Manimajra resident Mohammad Imran also said contaminated water had remained an ongoing problem in the ward which hasn’t been resolved.

Know your ward

Localities: Old Manimajra (NAC), Pipliwala Town, Thakur Dwara, Darshni Bagh, Subhash Nagar, Dhillon Complex and Motor Market Manimajra

Reserved for women (general)

Voters: 20,000

Key issues

Shortage of parking and narrow roads in Old Manimajra

Dumping of garbage near residential areas, especially around the Motor Market, and hygiene issues

Contaminated and irregular water supply

Local voices

The place needs better road connectivity and cleanliness must improve. There is a big network issue in Manimajra and with the push towards online classes and work from home, many residents here are experiencing a lot of inconveniences. We need a more proactive councillor. -- Rahul Simhar, 42, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Old Manimajra, who works at a coaching institute in Chandigarh

There are electric wires hanging all over the area, yet nobody fixes them. For any problem, MC officials blame the administration and vice versa. We want a councillor who solves our issues rather than blaming others. The cleanliness of the area needs to be checked, especially in the present times with a high number of dengue cases here. -- Jaswinder Singh, 50, a resident of Manimajra NAC, who owns a grocery shop

The motor market needs to be managed better. Roads should be kept clear and the area must be cleaned regularly. Garbage should not be thrown in the open. It should be picked up regularly and taken to the dumping ground. Those repairing cars on main roads should be punished. -- Rajinder Singh, 54, who runs a workshop in the Manimajra Motor Market

Paid parkings here are not run properly. The encroachment by vendors in markets has risen. The new councillor needs to fix this. While the older councillors were accessible on phone, we expect the new councillor to also take our calls. -- Suresh Bansal, 49, NAC Market Association president