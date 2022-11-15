Chandigarh | Passenger tries to cross green channel with 1.2kg gold, caught

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Customs officials at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport arrested a passenger from Dubai with 1.2kg gold, in paste form, concealed in his clothes and turban. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Customs officials at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport arrested a passenger from Dubai with 1.2kg gold, in paste form, concealed in his clothes and turban.

Officials have pegged the cost of gold at 52.8 lakh.

As per customs officials, the man had travelled from Dubai to Chandigarh in an Indigo flight and was trying to cross through the green channel, meant for passengers who have no dutiable goods to declare.

“During search, officials recovered 12 pouches of yellowish-brown paste from the turban and two pouches stitched into the passenger’s trousers,” read an official release from the customs commissioner.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and the gold seized from his possession. Earlier on November 9, customs officials had intercepted a passenger from Dubai with 160.5gm gold, worth 8.4 lakh.

