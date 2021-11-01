Chandigarh pays tribute to Iron Man of India on Rashtriya Ekta Divas

The state-level celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Divas was held in Chandigarh on Sunday to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

A series of events were organised to honour the journey of the Iron Man of India, who played an instrumental role in the integration of our country. The celebrations were marked by a series of events at various locations in the city including the Parade Ground in Sector 17, where UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest. The event began with a parade by contingents of the police.

Addressing the gathering, the administrator said, “ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel championed national unity and integration. “Ek Bharat” was his mantra.” As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, the 135 crore citizens of this country should pledge to strengthen this unity and join hands to make our country the foremost nation and leader in all spheres, he added.

The administrator flagged off a motorcycle rally, which had a large number of participants, followed by a bicycle rally, wherein children also participated with great enthusiasm. A tableaux was also showcased at the Parade Ground, that highlighted the strong message of strengthening the unity.

The Run for Unity was also flagged off from Parade Ground, which has been a regular feature on Rashtriya Ekta Divas. The events are being held all over the country to pay tribute to an iconic leader, who upheld the national interest as paramount and successfully steered India, towards the dawn of political freedom.

In the evening, the celebrations concluded with the performance of a police band, followed by a grand laser show at Sukhna lake that showcased the journey of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the architect of united India.

Purohit encouraged the youth to follow his footsteps and propagate the message of his life and serve the nation with selflessness and devotion.