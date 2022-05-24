Chandigarh PGGC students seek rollback of ID card mandate

Scores of Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, students urged college authorities to reconsider the decision mandating students to wear college ID cards while attending the class.

Students wrote to the college principal, demanding the rollback of the decision and threatened to go on strike. College authorities, however, maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring students’ own safety on the college campus.

The two parties have been at loggerheads ever since the college, on May 7, issued the notice in which all the faculty members were asked to ensure that students must wear the college ID Card along with the tag around their neck while attending the class from May 10 onwards.

The notice also stated that no student will be allowed to enter the classrooms without wearing the college ID card along with the tag. The move did not go down well with the students, who said that this is against their rights.

College student Gursewak Singh, also a member of Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU) said, “We have already submitted the memorandum to the vice-principal of the college to oppose the move. We started a signature campaign and ove6r 500 students signed the application.

“We demand that the decision should be reconsidered because this decision has not been implemented in any other city college so far,” he added.

‘Move to stop outsiders from entering’

College principal Sangam Kapoor reiterated the move’s purpose, saying. “Many outsiders roam around the college campus and sit here. Before taking this decision, we received applications from students asking us to stop the students from other colleges entering the college premises. Outsiders used to come and sit in the class.”

Kapoor further claimed that several students who have signed the aforementioned application demanding rollback have now written to them saying that they were compelled to sign the same under false pretext.