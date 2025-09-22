Chandigarh: PGIMER faculty honoured with Royal College of Physicians fellowship

Dr Pinaki Duta, a professor in the department of endocrinology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been given a title of fellow at the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London. The honour has been awarded to him in recognition of his contributions to the field of endocrinology and medical science. (HT Photo for representation)

The honour has been awarded to him in recognition of his contributions to the field of endocrinology and medical science. The award has been received this year in a ceremony held in London, attended by leading physicians and scholars from around the world.

In addition, Dr Ashutosh Rai, Dr Dutta’s student, was conferred the distinguished A R Seth award at the same conference. The award recognises exceptional research by young scientists.

Dr Rai received this honour for his work on identifying biomarkers for recurrence prediction in pituitary tumours, a project conducted under the supervision and mentorship of Dr Dutta. The research is significant for patients with pituitary adenomas.