Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: PGIMER faculty honoured with Royal College of Physicians fellowship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:00 am IST

In addition, Dr Ashutosh Rai, Dr Dutta’s student, was conferred the distinguished A R Seth award at the same conference

Dr Pinaki Duta, a professor in the department of endocrinology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been given a title of fellow at the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London.

The honour has been awarded to him in recognition of his contributions to the field of endocrinology and medical science. (HT Photo for representation)
The honour has been awarded to him in recognition of his contributions to the field of endocrinology and medical science. (HT Photo for representation)

The honour has been awarded to him in recognition of his contributions to the field of endocrinology and medical science. The award has been received this year in a ceremony held in London, attended by leading physicians and scholars from around the world.

In addition, Dr Ashutosh Rai, Dr Dutta’s student, was conferred the distinguished A R Seth award at the same conference. The award recognises exceptional research by young scientists.

Dr Rai received this honour for his work on identifying biomarkers for recurrence prediction in pituitary tumours, a project conducted under the supervision and mentorship of Dr Dutta. The research is significant for patients with pituitary adenomas.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGIMER faculty honoured with Royal College of Physicians fellowship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On