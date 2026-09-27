Chandigarh, PGIMER Chandigarh is set to institutionalise regular dialogue with its residents, with the institute's Director Vivek Lal calling for periodic interactions to ensure concerns related to workload, stress, and workplace well-being are addressed.

Chandigarh: PGIMER institutionalise regular resident-welfare interactions

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The announcement came during an open interaction between Lal and around 200 residents at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, as part of an 'orientation and well-being programme', according to a statement on Sunday,

The director called upon Heads of Departments and faculty guides to hold regular interactions with residents at a fixed periodicity, making communication and early resolution of concerns an integral part of the institutional support system.

"Resident well-being is integral to patient care. We must create an environment where our young doctors feel heard, supported and able to thrive," he said.

Lal said, " Such regular open interactions will help us understand concerns at an early stage and ensure that issues are addressed through appropriate institutional mechanisms.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme provided residents a direct platform to raise concerns, share experiences and offer suggestions before the director, faculty and administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme provided residents a direct platform to raise concerns, share experiences and offer suggestions before the director, faculty and administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussions focused on the transition into residency, stress and burnout, seeking timely help, peer support and strengthening institutional mechanisms for resident welfare.

The director shared experience from his own residency and encouraged residents to communicate openly and seek support whenever required.

Assuring the residents that the administration would continue to examine appropriate measures to strengthen institutional support, he said, "Residency is an important and formative phase of a doctor's life."

Lal also appreciated the Association of Resident Doctors for facilitating the dialogue and bringing forward constructive suggestions on resident welfare.

Sanjay Jain, Dean , PGIMER, said, "Our residents are immensely talented and hardworking. The institution's responsibility is not only to train them but also to nurture and facilitate their growth in a healthy and supportive environment."

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Addressing the challenges associated with the transition into residency and the multifactorial nature of stress, Shubh Mohan Singh from the Department of Psychiatry discussed practical approaches to managing stress, maintaining psychological well-being and developing healthy coping mechanisms.

Vishnu Jinja, President, ARD, presented the residents' perspective and highlighted the need for accessible peer support and timely institutional interventions.

"With increasing workload and stress associated with residency, resident welfare measures need to be strengthened to safeguard the health and well-being of the resident fraternity," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.