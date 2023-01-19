Chandigarh: Phone scammer dupes CRPF personnel of 1 lakh

A CRPF personnel was duped of ₹1 lakh by a phone scammer posing as his cousin who lives abroad.

Surinderjit, a resident of CRPF camp, Hallomajra, told the police that on December 14 last year, he received a WhatsApp call from the man, who claimed to be calling from Canada. He asked for his bank account number to transfer ₹15.7 lakh and shared a payment receipt for the amount.

But after sometime, through another phone call, the caller asked him to transfer ₹3.5 lakh to the bank account of one of his acquaintances whose mother was unwell.

Trusting that he would be receiving ₹15.7 lakh soon, Surinderjit transferred ₹1 lakh to the said bank account, but never got the promised ₹15.7 lakh, following which he approached the police.

On his complaint, police have booked the unidentified caller under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the scammer.