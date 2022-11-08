Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh phone seizure row: Lawyers defer strike, to resume work from November 9

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:06 PM IST

The decision comes after the NIA categorically told the high court, during a PIL hearing, that seizure of mobile phones carried out as per laid down procedure

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Monday afternoon decided to defer its strike — seeking the release of mobile phones of a lawyer seized by National Investigation Agency (NIA) during searches in October — and resume work starting Wednesday. .

Speaking about the same, bar president Santokhwinder Singh Grewal said the decision was taken by the general house unanimously, adding, “It has been decided to defer the strike and instead continue with an alternate mode of protest.”

The decision comes after the NIA categorically told the high court, during a PIL hearing, that seizure of mobile phones carried out as per laid down procedure and that the NIA court in New Delhi can be approached for the release of the same. The PIL was also withdrawn on Monday afternoon.

It was on November 1 that the PHHCBA general house had decided to go on indefinite strike till NIA returned the phones belonging to Shelly Sharma, who has been appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in many cases. The phones had been seized on an October 18 raid at her Sector-27 house.

