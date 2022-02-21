Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Pipe manufacturer cheated of 15 lakh
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Pipe manufacturer cheated of 15 lakh

Chandigarh Police have launched a probe after a company manufacturing pipes and valves complained of a ₹15-lakh fraud
Chandigarh Police have registered a cheating case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have launched a probe after a company manufacturing pipes and valves complained of a 15-lakh fraud.

Monika Sai, the accounts head at Chandranchal BK Industries Private Limited, Mauli Jagran, told the police that on February 10, 2022, they received an email from a client to change the bank account for payment transactions.

The email from their client, Deepak Ispat in Hyderabad, said owing to the audit of their bank account, it cannot accept future payments, and details of another bank account were shared.

Sai complained that as requested, they used the new account to transfer 15 lakh on February 15. But later, Ispat communicated to them that he never emailed about account change.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.

