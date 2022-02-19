Chandigarh Police arrest man who stole from woman after drugging her

Police have arrested the man who allegedly stole a woman’s ₹10,000 cash and gold jewellery at a Sector-22 hotel after drugging her.

The accused, identified as Robin, alias Saurab, who befriended people through social media as Vikram or Sidharth, was arrested from Yamunanagar within 48 hours of the crime. According to police, he has done a course in nursing.

The victim, aged 43, had told the police that she became friends with the accused through Facebook around eight months back. He came to Chandigarh on Wednesday to visit her. When they met, he spiked her drink that made her dizzy. He then took her to a hotel in Sector 22, where he again drugged her, causing her to lose consciousness.

The accused then fled with her gold earrings, two gold rings, mobile phone and ₹10,000 cash. The woman informed the police after about two hours when she regained consciousness. Police said the accused was caught with the help of his mobile phone location. He was produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.