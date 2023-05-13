Chandigarh Police crack two knifepoint robberies

On their toes since the two knifepoint robberies in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chandigarh Police have cracked both the cases with the arrest of six accused. The accused in the Ola cab robbery case were arrested following a tip-off from near the slaughter house in Colony Number 4, and identified by the complainant, Danish of Panchkula. (Getty Images)

Among them, two men — Suraj, 22, of Sector 49 and Mohd Javed, 27, of Sanjay Labour Colony, Industrial Area — were arrested for robbing an Ola cab driver of his car near the Sector 18/21 light point past Tuesday midnight after posing as passengers.

They were arrested following a tip-off from near the slaughter house in Colony Number 4, and identified by the complainant, Danish of Panchkula.

The cab driver’s phone that was in the car when it was snatched was recovered from Suraj. the duo was produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand, during which police will work on recovering the robbed car and knife used in the crime.

As per police, Suraj is already named in five cases of theft and snatching in different police stations.

In the second case, police arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for stabbing a pedestrian and snatching his mobile phone and ₹3,000 cash near the Sector 45/50 light point on Wednesday night.

The accused were identified as Rajat, 21, of Sector 38; Aman, 20, of Sector 38; and Sonam, 18, of EWS Flats, Dhanas. As per police, Rajat is facing another robbery case, registered at the Maloya police station.

The 17-year-old juvenile was sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25, by the Juvenile Justice Board, while the other accused were sent to three-day police custody.

Police said the juvenile kept a watch on solitary travellers arriving at the Sector-43 ISBT and, along with his accomplices, would target those heading out on foot.