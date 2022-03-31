Chandigarh police book unidentified person for malpractice in Indian Coast Guard exam

Police on Wednesday booked an unidentified man for malpractice during Indian Coast Guard examination at British School, Sector 44.

A complaint had been lodged against the accused by Centre’s head of administration, Kuldeep Kumar Dwivedi, who said, “Our organisation has outsourced some agency to conduct the examination. However, during the exam, some unidentified man was found to be doing malpractice.”

On the complaint, the police have registered a case at police station 34, under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (party to a criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are investigating the matter.

KYC update fraud: Panchkula resident loses ₹1.62 lakh

Panchkula

A Sector-2 resident fell prey to online fraudsters who withdrew ₹1.62 lakh from her two bank accounts after contacting her for the KYC update of her mobile phone connection.Complainant Chander Lekha told the police that she received an SMS on March 12, stating that the KYC update for her Airtel connection was pending and she needed to contact a phone number to avoid disconnection.

When she called the number, the person who answered asked her to download the AnyDesk app, which provides remote access of the device, to complete the process. When she followed the instructions and entered the OTPs, ₹98,000 were fraudulently withdrawn from her SBI account and ₹64,734 from her ICICI account.On her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station on Tuesday.

Run for children, mothers organised

Chandigarh

The Champs ‘N’ Moms Marathon Run 2022 held in Chandigarh on Sunday saw Cheena emerge victorious in the 5km run for mother. Avneet and Mihika won in the girls’ under-10 1km run, while Tejas and Abhinav (boys) bagged the top prize in boys’ under-10 3km. Neev and Cia won the 5km race for children under-16 competions.

PU students’ protest enters sixth day

Chandigarh

at Panjab University’s student bodies’ protest over the hike in rates at mess, canteens and students centre on Wednesday entered its sixth day. Student Organisation of India members met varsity authorities, who assured them of a revised rate list. Student For Society members, however, have announced their decision to hold a protest march on Thursday.

Man held with 21kg poppy husk in Ram Darbar

Chandigarh

Police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old near the DRDO Gate, Ram Darbar, and recovered 21kg of poppy husk from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused, Noor Mohammad, Bhathuaha village, Bihar, under section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 31 police station.

Man held with 6.3gm heroin in Saketri

Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday arrested Ravi Kumar, of Mauli Jagran, for possession of 6.3gm heroin during a patrol in Saketri. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. The accused was produced in the court and sent on two-day police remand.

Exhibition held at PU students centre

Chandigarh

PU’s centre for social work on Wednesday organised Tarang, an exhibition-cum-sale to bridge between the NGO’s and the prospective clients at the student centre.

Session held on NEP 2020

Chandigarh

PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences organised a brainstorming session to develop operational strategies for fructifying the salient features of the New Education Policy. Faculty and research scholars shared their views, highlighting the policy as broad-based, multidisciplinary and holistic.

Rotary Club holds installation ceremony

Chandigarh

Rotary Club (Cosmopolitan) installation ceremony was held at the Rotary House on Wednesday. Former chief secretary was elected unanimously Sarvesh Kaushal as the first chartered president.

Seminar on innovation held

Chandigarh

The Institute Innovation Council of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, along with the think tank Suvichar organised a Seminar on innovation and creative thinking amongst the youth of India at the PML SD Business School on Wednesday.

