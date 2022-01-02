Chandigarh police collected 1.8 lakh as fine from violators on New Year’s eve

As city residents ushered in the New Year amid Covid restrictions, Chandigarh police collected ₹1.8 lakh in fine from various violators.

As per information, a total of 281 persons were found violating Covid norms. Out of the total, 124 challans were issued to individuals not maintaining social distancing and 85 for not wearing masks. Though a special drive to check drunken driving was initiated, no challans for this offence was issued in the UT.

Club booked for operating being midnight

The owners and managers of Kakuna Club, in Sector-7, Chandigarh, were booked for operating till 1:20 am. The police patrol tea had found the club open beyond the permissible limit and thus violated the order issued by district magistrate. A case under Section 188 of IPC was registered at Sector 3 police station.

Three persons, were booked for drinking in a parking near Cow Boy Club Sector 9, Chandigarh. A case under Punjab police Act and 510 of IPC was registered in police station sector 3, Chandigarh.

PCR received 531 distress calls

Between 8 pm to 8 am police control room in Chandigarh received 531 distress calls, which included request for police assistance, one for fire service and 28 for medical service. Out of these events, 60 calls were of noise pollution, 29 of accidents, 13 were of creating nuisance, one of eve-teasing, two snatching, 49 quarrel and 88 of other miscellaneous spots. Four women availed the special pick- and-drop facility by PCR.

No drunken driving challan

While no drunken driving challans were issued in 2020 as well, 153 such challans were issued in 2019.

The traffic police remained active throughout the day, issuing 583 challans until 2 am on January 1. Out of this, 221 challans were issued from 6 pm onwards on December 31. The number is over two times higher than in 2020 when 282 challans were issued.

As per data shared by the traffic police, most challans were issued for wrong parking, with 120 such challans followed by 117 challans for driving on high beam, 72 challans for not wearing seatbelts and 62 challans for changing lanes without signal and zig-zag driving. After 6:00 pm, 98 challans were issued for driving on high beam, 26 challans for violating road signs and 22 challans for driving on cycle tracks.

Cane charge at Elante

Police had to resort to cane charge outside Elante Mall to disperse the unruly crowd. Sources said police resorted to canecharge after a few youths in inebriated state manhandled a deputy superintendent of Chandigarh police, who had asked them to leave the premises. Similar, unruliness was witnessed in sector 26, also when inebriated youths had thrown stones on each other.

286 challans issued in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 286 persons were issued traffic challans on the eve of new year for traffic violations. The violations included drunken driving, driving on the wrong side of the lane, speeding and other sections. The details, however, were not shared.

Apart from this, nearly 70 persons were challaned for not wearing masks.

For violating night curfew, two cases were registered Sector 5 police station and Pinjore.

At country side farm in Pinjore, a case was registered under disaster management act as people in large number were seen partying, also illegal liquor was served. Thirty bottles of liquor were also recoverved.

Apart from this, a case was also registered against Swiss Lounge, in Sector 5 for violating norms and a case under Section 188, 269, 270 of IPC and 51 B of Disaster Management Act was registered.