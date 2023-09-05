Chandigarh Police crack snatching case with arrest of Thak Thak gang member

The August 30 snatching, where a car driver who was stranded near Kalagram light point due to a punctured tyre was targeted by snatchers who took his bag containing ₹1.75 lakh, the key of a bank locker and bank documents, was executed by Delhi-based Thak-Thak gang, Manimajra police said on Sunday.

Talking about their modus operandi, Chandigarh Police said, “The gang members either puncture a vehicle’s tyre or spill oil on it to divert the driver’s attention. They then steal bags and valuables from the vehicle.” (Getty image)

Cracking the case, police on Sunday arrested a Delhi native, Shiv Shankar alias Shankar, 26, of JJ Colony, Inderpuri, and recovered the stolen cash and a bike used in the crime. Police said the accused, a member of Thak Thak gang, is a street vendor in Delhi.

During investigation, it has come to light that there are others of the gang who are involved in this crime, police said. Talking about their modus operandi, police said, “The gang members either puncture a vehicle’s tyre or spill oil on it to divert the driver’s attention. They then steal bags and valuables from the vehicle.”

According to police, Shankar is nominated in eight other criminal cases in Delhi.

The present case was registered after a complaint by the victim, Ashish Ahuja, 52, a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula. Ahuja runs a wholesale sugar shop at the Sector 26 grain market with his elder brother, Subash Chander, 69.

On August 30, the brothers were returning home in their Toyota Innova when their car’s tyre got punctured around 8 pm.

Ahuja told the police that while he tried to locate a car mechanic, his brother got out of the car with the bag carrying ₹1.75 lakh in cash and important bank documents.

Suddenly, a youth tried to snatch the bag from his brother and dragged him for a few metres as he did not let go of it. The snatcher eventually managed to seize the bag and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle. His brother got injured in the scuffle, Ahuja alleged.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

Two held for snatching chains

Panchkula Police on Monday arrested two men from Ramgarh in connection with two snatching incidents reported in Panchkula in June and July.

The accused were identified as Jasbir Singh, alias Johny, 32, of Dera Bassi, and Amninder Singh, alias Kalu, 28, of Mohali. As per the police, Jasbir is a post-graduate and Amninder has passed matric.

Complainant Ritu Chaudhary had lodged a complaint of chain snatching on June 24. She said two persons came on a motorcycle and snatched her chain from near Guru Nanak Colony. A case under Section 379 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandimandir police station.

In another case, dated July 17, complainant Shweta of Sector 25 said unidentified men snatched her chain in Sector 25. A case was registered at Chandimandir police station.

ACP crime Arvind Kamboj said the duo was involved in multiple snatching cases in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Mohali and Panchkula.