Chandigarh Police end gang’s vehicle-theft spree

In a crackdown on vehicle theft, the Chandigarh Police have arrested four members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing two-wheelers from the tricity area and selling them in Punjab. A total of nine vehicles have been recovered from the gang so far. (HT)

A team from the Maloya police station, led by SHO inspector Jasbir Singh and SI Surya Prakash, in-charge of Dadumajra police post, apprehended the accused near Dronacharya stadium in Dadumajra onMarch 26.

The accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, 20, Sukhwinder Singh, 20, and Rashpal Singh, 25, all residents of Ferozepur district, and Gurjeet Singh, 23, from Moga district, Punjab.

Police said the accused were found in possession of two stolen Honda Activa scooters fitted with fake number plates. During questioning, they revealed that their gang comprised 12-14 members, who had come to the tricity region from Ferozepur.

The gang allegedly stole motorcycles and scooters from various parts of Chandigarh, and sold them in Ferozepur and Moga for ₹12,000- ₹15,000 each.

Investigations suggest the gang has been involved in the theft of around 15-20 vehicles. The accused would remove original number plates and discard them in nearby fields before replacing them with fake ones to evade detection.

So far, police have recovered nine stolen vehicles, including Royal Enfield Bullets and Hero Splendors, linked to multiple cases registered in Chandigarh and Punjab. Notably, some of the recovered vehicles were connected to e-FIRs registered at Maloya, Sector 26, Industrial Area, and Sector 11 police stations, as well as in Moga and Ferozepur districts.

A fresh theft case was registered at the Maloya police station. Two of the accused have been sent to judicial custody, while the remaining two are on police remand for further interrogation.

Police said efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang and to trace additional stolen vehicles.