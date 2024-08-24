Chandigarh Police file first chargesheet under BNS

In less than two months after Chandigarh Police started registering cases under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they have filed the first chargesheet under the new criminal law in court. As per the case, police had arrested a 20-year-old youth, identified as Karan, a resident of Mauli Jagran, with stolen property in July. (HT File Photo for representation)

The chargesheet has been filed in a case of theft that was registered at the Industrial Area police station on July 21 under Section 317 of BNS.

The investigating officer in the case has included the video footage of the recovery in the chargesheet. The procedure when the accused was arrested has also been photographed.

District attorney Manu Kakkar stated such direct evidence led to transparency, which further strengthened the case as the footage will depict a true picture of the events.

As per the case, police had arrested a 20-year-old youth, identified as Karan, a resident of Mauli Jagran, with stolen property. He had stolen a motorcycle near cremation ground in Daria and was soon arrested by the police along with the bike.

Head constable Amarjeet Singh, the investigating officer of the case, who arrested the thief shared the footage with the sub-divisional magistrate and also SSP Kanwardeep Kaur on the app “E Sakshay”, using the tablet provided to police.

The app has been developed to aid officers in recording search and seizures at crime scenes, and in utilising tablets for capturing evidence with GPS and time-stamping capabilities, strengthening the recording of evidence in the case.