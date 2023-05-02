Chandigarh Police nab four proclaimed offenders

The proclaimed offenders and summons staff of Chandigarh Police on Sunday nabbed four proclaimed offenders who were wanted in separate criminal cases.

Notably, Chandigarh Police, under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP (City) Mridul and DSP Davinder Sharma, have apprehended a total of 60 proclaimed offenders in April this year. (Getty Images)

Among them, Vineet, alias Binny, of Sector 25 was booked for assaulting two persons and hurling bricks at a house in Ram Darbar.

Then Jatinder Kumar of Barmajra was booked on March 29, 2018, following the complaint of Devender Kumar that someone broke into his shop and stole ₹88,000 in cash and a laptop.

Police also arrested Narinder Singh of Kharar for a theft case registered at the Maloya police station on March 20, 2019.

In the fourth case, police arrested Faidan resident Anil who was on the run after claiming the life of a woman in an accident. An FIR in this matter was lodged at the Industrial Area police station on March 19, 2017.

The complainant, Meena of Hallomajra, had stated that his sister was crossing a road near Sai Baba temple, Sector 29, when Anil’s Toyota Innova hit her. She had later succumbed to her injuries.

