Now, free travel on CTU buses for Chandigarh Police cops

The Chandigarh Police personnel can now travel free of cost in air conditioned (AC) buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

The amount of monthly charges in lieu of free travelling has been increased by Chandigarh transport department to ₹ 375 as compared to ₹ 250 per police personnel per month. (HT File Photo)

In order to facilitate police personnel, the Chandigarh transport department has revised the existing fare by extending the free travel facility to police personnel from existing local and long route travel in non-AC (ordinary) buses to local and long route travel in HVAC/AC buses.

HVAC buses are equipped with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning.

The amount of monthly charges in lieu of free travelling has been increased to ₹375 as compared to ₹250 per police personnel per month.

The police department will issue a separate identity card to police personnel to ensure that the requisite increase in amount has been deposited by police personnel in lieu of free travel in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking AC and non-AC local and long route buses.

