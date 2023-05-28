Six DSPs, 29 inspectors reshuffled in Chandigarh

A total of 29 Chandigarh Police inspectors, along with six DSPs, were reshuffled with immediate effect on Saturday following the orders of superintendent of police (Headquarters) Ketan Bansal. With these transfers, now no woman inspector is posted as a station house officer (SHO) in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DSP Rajnish, who had the charge of DSP (Crime and Headquarters), now only has the charge of DSP (Headquarters). DSP Uday Pal Singh, who was DSP (North-East) has been given the charge of DSP (Crime).

DSP P Abhinandan has been appointed as DSP (North-East) on his joining in Chandigarh. DSP (South) Vikas Sheokand has been posted as DSP, District Crime Cell (DCC), replacing DSP Devinder Sharma, who has been shifted to DSP, Lines and Community Policing.

DSP Dalbir Singh, who earlier had the charge of District Police Lines, is now DSP (South).

Other than this,17 SHOs among a total of 29 inspectors have been reshuffled.

Inspector Narinder Patial has been appointed as SHO of the Sector 39 police station. He was in April transferred to the police lines by the Chandigarh SSP for lack of supervision as the in-charge of DCC, while three constables under him were suspended for allegedly trying to strike a deal with three men running online IPL betting modules.

Inspector Juldan Singh, who was posted in the security wing is now the Sector 19 SHO. Inspector Neeraj Sarna has been transferred from the traffic wing to the Manimajra police station as SHO.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, who was in the traffic wing, is now the SHO of the IT Park police station. Sector 34 SHO Devinder Singh has been transferred to IRB.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar has been shifted from the crime branch to the Sector 17 police station as SHO. Inspector Gyan Singh, who was earlier posted in the traffic wing, has been deputed as the Sector 11 SHO.

Similarly, inspector Jasminder Singh has been transferred from police lines to DCC. Inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana, who was earlier the Mauli Jagran SHO, has been deputed in the high court monitoring cell.

IT Park SHO Rohtash Kumar Yadav and Sarangpur SHO Rohit Kumar have been posted in the traffic wing. The latter was a member of the five-member SIT formed in the May 17 Dhanas accident case in which the 19-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Beetle had claimed the life of three and left four others injured.

Inspector Amanjot Singh, who was earlier posted in the operation cell, has replaced inspector Rohit Kumar, the Sector 3 SHO, who has been transferred to the security wing.

Two female inspectors — Sector 39 SHO Eram Rizvi and Sector 19 SHO Mini Bhardwaj — have been transferred to the traffic wing and CID, respectively, leaving no female SHO in the city.