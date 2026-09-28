Chandigarh: Police tracking arms supplier in Sector 22 cop murder case

While police have taken a three-day remand of Armaan (18), who was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 45-year-old father Nitin Kumar (head constable) on Friday morning, officials are now making efforts to trace the person who supplied the country-made pistol to the suspect that was used to commit the crime.

Cops are also conducting a search in Uttar Pradesh, looking to arrest the arms dealer. (HT File)

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Police said they suspect that Armaan purchased the weapon from Haridwar in Uttarakhand around 10 days before the murder. Cops are also conducting a search in Uttar Pradesh, looking to arrest the arms dealer.

Police are also probing the angle of a female friend with whom Armaan had been living and whom he had wanted to marry. He had told police that she was pregnant. However, police are yet to verify this claim. Till now, her direct involvement in the crime has not been established.

Armaan was unemployed. Police said he had been pursuing a course through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He had studied in a government school in Sector 45, where he studied up to Class 12.

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{{^usCountry}} He had asked his father for money to set up a second-hand automobile business, which the victim refused. This had led to strained relations between them. Armaan shot his father at 4.30 am on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had asked his father for money to set up a second-hand automobile business, which the victim refused. This had led to strained relations between them. Armaan shot his father at 4.30 am on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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He allegedly tried to make it appear that someone else had shot him and had also attacked his mother after she discovered the crime.

A day before, the Sector 17 police said Armaan had been changing his statements repeatedly, necessitating detailed interrogation during the remand period.