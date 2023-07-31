Chandigarh Police turn to mini-rotary in Sector 24 to rein in mishaps

Aiming to prevent accidents, the Chandigarh Traffic Police on Saturday constructed a mini-roundabout or neighbourhood traffic circle at the intersection of Sector 24-B and C tertiary road.

The mini-roundabout at the intersection of Sector 24-B and C tertiary road in Chandigarh has been set up at a cost of ₹ 5.5 lakh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having a diameter of 9 feet, the rotary has been constructed by the Chandigarh Road Safety Society at a cost of ₹5.5 lakh using spring posts, which have also been set up on the roads leading out of the intersection.

Notably, the traffic police had first requested the UT engineering department to construct a mini-roundabout at the intersection eight years ago due to frequent accidents.

“We were continuously receiving accident reports at the intersection that is linked to a major road with minor roads leading to conflict points and accidents. Though, the commuters on the minor roads should stop to give way to those on the major road, even those coming out of the market of Sector 24-C were making wrong turns. Hence, it was important to construct a rotary here,” said Jaswinder Singh, DSP traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic police have also deputed cops at the site to encourage commuters to take correct turns. They will start challaning violators after conclusion of the awareness drive.

Traffic police have also requested the UT engineering department to shift the entrance of the Sector 24-C market to prevent wrong turns.

Meanwhile, police are also working on introducing similar road safety provisions at Sector 9 market, near Carmel Convent School light point, and Ram Darbar, Phase 2, near BSNL office.

Anita Sharma, who runs a shop opposite the intersection, said, “This roundabout was much needed to check accidents. Recently, a car overturned in a bid to avoid collision. Construction of the roundabout will certainly be beneficial for commuters.”

100 convex mirrors to cover blind spots

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The traffic police also plan to install 100 new convex mirrors at 100 critical blind spots in various parts of the city, including Sectors 7, 15, 16, 26, 36, 42 and 61, and near schools and institutes. The mirrors have been purchased at a cost of ₹7.5 lakh.

“A total of 108 convex mirrors are already present on city roads, helping improve visibility of road users,” said DSP Jaswinder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON