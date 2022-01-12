Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh powermen plan strikes against privatisation
chandigarh news

Chandigarh powermen plan strikes against privatisation

The electricity department employees held a protest rally against the power privatisation move in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh powermen union decided to observe strikes on February 1 and February 23-24 against privatisation.
The Chandigarh powermen union decided to observe strikes on February 1 and February 23-24 against privatisation.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The power employees held a protest rally near the main office in Sector 17 on Tuesday, against the Chandigarh administration’s move to privatise the electricity department.

The members unanimously decided to observe a one-day strike on February 1 in all the shifts, and two-day strike on February 23-24. In case the administration privatises the department by then, they warned of going on an indefinite strike.

Union leaders Dhian Singh, Gopal Datt Joshi, Amrik Sigh Gurmeet Singh and Kashmir Singh condemned the Union government and Chandigarh administration for approval to hand over the department to Eminent Electricity Distribution, a Kolkata-based private company, without any protection of service conditions, pay scales, allowances and other benefits of the employees.

The union also decided to submit a hold rallies to the Raj Bhawan and in various sectors, markets and villages to highlight problems faced by employees and public in general in view of the privatisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out