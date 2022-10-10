Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 145 crore

Chandigarh President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹145 crore in Chandigarh on Sunday. She inaugurated a new secretariat building in Sector 9, Chandigarh, a smart grid project, a sewerage treatment plant for Kishangarh, and laid the foundation stones of an effluent treatment plant, Government Medical College and Hospital for Sector 32, and 2 MWP floating SPV power plant and water works for Sector-39.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She inaugurated all the projects at the new secretariat building in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Sunday in the presence of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarabjit Kaur and UT adviser Dharam Pal.

New secretariat building in Sector 9

Spread over 2.63 acres, the new secretariat building in Sector 9, Chandigarh, constructed at the cost of ₹80 crore, is the city’s first five-star-rated green building with a minimum carbon footprint. The building has a total covered area of 2,14,818 square feet. The new building is situated between the new Chandigarh Housing Board building and Chandigarh Police headquarters, Sector 9.

The ground plus six floors building was constructed over a period of 34 months. Many features have been incorporated into the design to reduce carbon footprint. Though the foundation stone of the building was laid in September 2007 by the then UT adviser Lalit Sharma, the construction work only started in December 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The building has various offices, a multipurpose hall, a conference room, a gym and a post office along with a parking area for at least 200 vehicles. Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sanctioned ₹75 crore for the project in 2018. All the administrative officers will be shifting to the new building, while the engineering wing and architecture department will remain in the old building.

Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Kishangarh

The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kishangarh has been constructed at the cost of ₹19.90 crore. The project will be helpful in exploring the possibility of an alternate source of water to fill the lake if required in the future. Accordingly, it was decided to install the sewage treatment plant with a 2 million litres per day (MLD) capacity based on the latest technology of membrane bioreactor (MBR) so that Sukhna Lake can be filled with treated water having biological oxygen demand (BOD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smart grid project

The smart grid project has been implemented in Sub-Division No.5 of the Chandigarh electricity department covering a geographical area of Sector 29, 31, Industrial Area Phase-I and II Ram Darbar, Sector 47, Sector 48 and other areas under the jurisdiction of Sub-Division No.5. The project cost is ₹36.41 crore. Under this project, 24,213 smart meters have been installed. This will further help in theft/tamper detection and reduction, and improved distribution system management, featuring remote operations.

2 MWP floating SPV power plant, water works, Sector 39

The President laid the foundation stone of a 2-megawatt power (MWP) floating SPV power plant, water works, Sector 39, at the cost of ₹11.70 crore. The project will help in generating clean and green power by reutilisation of wasteland and meet the renewable energy power obligation (RPO) compliance for Chandigarh. This project will generate 2.8 million units of power and earn a revenue of ₹1.39 crore annually

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Effluent Treatment Plant at GMCH-32

The President also laid the foundation stone of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 that will be set up at the cost of ₹8.40 crore. The project is conceived to comply with the direction of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee as per the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to which, all healthcare facilities should have mandatory effluent treatment plants to treat the wastewater generated from the hospital. Accordingly, it was decided to install ETP-cum-STP of 1.5 million litter per day (MLD) capacity at the GMCH-32. The latest technology of SBR (sequential batch reactor) is to be used for treating wastewater of the hospital.