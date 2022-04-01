Chandigarh Press Club’s photography exhibition at Sector 17 underpass comes to a close

Chandigarh Press Club’s 16-day exhibition, Newscapes 7, being held at the underpass connecting Sectors 16 and 17 came to a close on Thursday evening. An annual feature, the event is organised in the memory of eminent photojournalist Yog Joy. 51 photojournalists showcased their work this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New public toilet block set up at Shastri Market

Chandigarh

A new public toilet block near Shastri Market, Sector 22, was inaugurated on Thursday. Public toilets have been renovated under Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s scheme at a cost of ₹20 lakh. The newly-built block has separate provision for differently-abled as well as male, female and transgender persons.

The toilets have QR codes on them so that people can share their feedback about the availability of electricity, water supply, cleanliness of toilet premises and toilet seat while using the facility. Public toilets have been renovated under a Smart City Limited scheme at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Mauli Jagran man held with 48 injections

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested Radhey Sham, 24, of Mauli Jagran for possession of 48 vials of promethazine hydrochloride and pentazocine injections near Railway Colony, Mauli Jagran. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Workshop on personality development

Chandigarh Panjab University’s (PU) department of zoology, in collaboration with the central placement cell, organised a workshop on personality development and communication skills for its students. Former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray spoke about the importance of good writing skills with special emphasis on idiomatic errors.

Man arrested for stealing iron grille from Sector 42 stadium

Chandigarh Police arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing the iron grille from Sector 42 Hockey Stadium’s boundary wall on Wednesday. The accused Krishna, a resident of Sector 56, was caught red-handed by the stadium staff while he was trying to remove the grille, following which the police were informed.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station.In another incident, an unidentified person stole four AC copper pipes from the backside of Hotel GK International in Sector 35 on March 17. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station following a complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PGGC holds annual athletic meet

Chandigarh Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 on Thursday organised its 39th annual athletic meet, which saw active participation from students in activities like 5,000 and 10,000-metre race, high jump, long jump, javelin and discus throw, shot put.