Chandigarh property grab case: Police announce cash reward for info on 4 accused

All accused are facing charges of torturing and kidnapping Rahul Mehta, 48, the only surviving heir of his family, to usurp his 338 square yards house in Sector 37 between 2017 and 2019
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Police have announced cash reward of 50,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of four accused in the Sector-37 property grab case.

The absconding accused include liquor contractor Arvind Singla, 41, of Sector 33, Chandigarh; Saurabh Gupta, 37, of Sector 38; Khalendra Singh Kadyan, 33, of Sector 11; and Gurpreet Singh Mani, 33, of Phase 9, Industrial Area, Mohali.

“The accused are wanted in the property grab case. Information that can help nab any of them will be awarded with 50,000. Identity of the informer will be kept secret,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

So far, police have arrested four men in the case – journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, realtor Manish Gupta, inspector Rajdeep Singh and Satpal Dagar, who is the brother of UT DSP Ram Gopal.

All accused are facing charges of torturing and kidnapping 48-year-old Rahul Mehta, the only surviving heir of his family, to usurp his 338 square yards house in Sector 37 and sell it to Manish’s brother Saurabh in 2019.

They are accused of holding the victim, who was facing health issues, captive in his house in April 2017, and forcibly transferring the property’s general power of attorney (GPA) in favour of Khalendra and Arvind. This authorised them to sell the property to Saurabh, while Gurpreet had acted as a witness at some point during the conspiracy.

Bail pleas of two accused deferred till March 31

The bail pleas of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and co-accused Manish Gupta will come up for hearing on March 31.

In his bail plea, Sanjeev has claimed that he was falsely implicated for exposing many wrongdoings of the government officials, politicians and hardcore criminals. Manish, too, has sought bail, claiming false implication only because he was the elder brother of Saurabh, who bought the property.

The court has already dismissed Saurabh’s plea for anticipatory bail. He had claimed he was unaware of the dispute.

