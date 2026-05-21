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Chandigarh: PU fails to recover 13-crore fees under SC scholarship scheme, finds audit

In September 2018, PU formalised this arrangement, directing all departments to take written undertakings from eligible students committing to pay their fees once the scholarship money reaches their accounts

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Panjab University (PU) failed to recover fees to the tune of 13 crore from scheduled caste (SC) students availing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme from Punjab, an audit of the varsity’s 2023-24 accounts has revealed.

Across four academic sessions, starting 2018-19 through 2021-22, the fees went unrecovered across university departments, regional centres and constituent colleges, taking the dues to 13 crore. (HT File)

Under the centrally sponsored scheme, the state government transfers non-refundable fees and maintenance charges into students’ bank accounts, from where they are expected to deposit the amount with their institution.

In September 2018, PU formalised this arrangement, directing all departments to take written undertakings from eligible students committing to pay their fees once the scholarship money reaches their accounts. That system, the audit found, existed only on paper.

Across four academic sessions, starting 2018-19 through 2021-22, the fees went unrecovered across university departments, regional centres and constituent colleges, taking the dues to 13 crore. The year-wise breakup shows the problem was not a one-time lapse but a pattern: 3.4 crore unrecovered in 2018-19, 4.6 crore in 2019-20, 2.9 crore in 2020-21, and 2.4 crore in 2021-22.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PU fails to recover 13-crore fees under SC scholarship scheme, finds audit
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PU fails to recover 13-crore fees under SC scholarship scheme, finds audit
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