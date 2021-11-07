Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: PU non-teaching body polls on Nov 10; postponed twice in April due to pandemic

The election to office-bearers of the Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association was previously, postponed twice in April due to pandemic
The election of the Panjab University Class ‘C’ Staff Association (PUCCSA) will also be held on the same date. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The election to the office-bearers of the Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) has been scheduled for November 10.

The election of the Panjab University Class ‘C’ Staff Association (PUCCSA) will also be held on the same date. This comes after the election of the PU teachers’ body (PUTA) was held in the last week of October.

The elections of both PUSA and PUCCSA were earlier scheduled to be held in April but were postponed by the university due to the pandemic. According to a recent notice issued by the returning officer, the polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm for both bodies and the counting of votes will be held on November 11 after which the results will be declared.

Previously, the election was postponed twice in April due to the pandemic. Now the candidates who are contesting in these polls have started campaigning again.

