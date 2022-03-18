Chandigarh | PU senate to take up matter of property tax dues

With the municipal corporation (MC) ordering the attachment of Panjab University (PU) buildings due to non-payment of property tax worth around ₹21 crore, the matter will be taken up by the varsity senate in its forthcoming meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU senate, the varsity’s apex governing body, is scheduled to meet on March 27 with 22 agenda items listed for consideration.

According to the orders issued by the MC, the varsity has been served multiple tax demand notices, but has still failed to clear the dues. The varsity has been given 15 days to remove its belongings from the buildings, failing which no further opportunity to do so will be given and the premises will be sealed.

The issue was discussed during the last Board of Finance (BoF) meeting, which saw the participation of the government of Punjab, UT administration and ministry of education nominees.

The members were of the view that PU, being a prestigious institution, should not be treated as a non-government entity/private/commercial institution. The members also advised the varsity to seek retrospective exemption from property tax under the Municipal Corporation Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Representation submitted

After receiving the attachment orders by MC, the varsity on March 14 had submitted a representation to the principal secretary to the Punjab governor and UT administrator, saying they had not received any response from the civic body after they submitted a representation in December.

It further stated that the recovery notice was served by MC giving the varsity 15 days to remove the belongings without considering the genuine pleas and without issuing any speaking order in reference to the representation submitted in December.

They have sought an intervention from the principal secretary to the Punjab governor and UT administrator to help the university for seeking exemption from the property tax.

₹1,014 crore budget to come up for approval

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senate, in its upcoming meeting, will also take a decision on the varsity’s annual budget of ₹1,014 crore budget for next financial year as recommended by the BoF in its March 11 meeting, The budget includes the additional burden of over ₹300 crore due to the implementation of revised pay scales for the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Although the proposed budget was approved, BoF decided that a committee be constituted to examine the financial implications of the implementations of the revised pay scales.

The expenditure on pension, including all retirement benefits, is pegged at ₹154 crore, that of other operating expenditures at ₹35 crore, while over ₹11 crore will be spent on sports activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The internal income of the varsity is slated to be around ₹300 for the next financial year and the varsity also expects maintenance grants of around ₹278 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and ₹36 crore from Punjab.

Rates for film shootings to be reviewed

A final decision on the recommendations of a committee constituted by V-C Raj Kumar to review the rates being charged for allowing the shooting of the films is also expected at the senate meeting.

In its meeting held in October last year, the committee had resolved that ₹1 lakh (plus applicable taxes) be charged per day with ₹2 lakh as security amount (refundable).

PU senate will also consider the recommendations of the standing committee regarding the pending cases for addition in qualifying service for pension under regulation 3.9 of PU calendar volume-i

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to that, the senate will also take up the recommendations of the joint meeting of academic and administrative committees regarding the fee structure proposed for non-resident Indian students of master of dental surgery course at PU’s dental college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON