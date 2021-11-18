Chandigarh: PU students urge university to hold online exams

With Panjab University (PU) planning to conduct the upcoming semester exams in physical mode, the students have urged the university to hold them online as the teaching for the current semester was conducted in the online mode.

A day after the university announced that they were preparing to hold the semester exam in the offline mode, members of the Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the university urging them to hold the exams in online mode.

The students said they stand on online exams for online classes, offline exams for offline classes. The teaching for the current semester was held online at PU due to the pandemic and semester exams are scheduled to start in December.

The members of the PSU-Lalkaar also suggested that the university should either conduct at least 30 days of offline teaching before the exams if they wanted to take offline exams.

Students associated with the Student Organisation of India (SOI) also wrote to the university on Monday regarding the mode of upcoming semester exams. They requested the university to hold the semester exams in online mode. “With teaching conducted online, conducting offline exams appears to be unfair to the students who have been taught in online mode for the last one year,” they wrote.

“Students are saying that classes for this semester were held in online mode and no physical classes were held on campus. So, exams should also be held in online mode. The university must conduct offline classes in the upcoming semester so that exams can be held offline as well,” said Manjodh Singh Padda of the SOI.

An official of the university said, “We will deliberate on the matter.”

Meanwhile, PU on Wednesday announced that the practical examination for the postgraduate classes will be held from December 20 to 24, instead of December 21 to 24.