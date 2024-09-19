Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana HC seeks report from Mohali police on completion of probe against Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought time frame from Mohali police within which probe against Jarnail Singh Bajwa, a developer facing multiple FIRs, would be completed. The Punjab and Haryana high court has also sought information from Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, about the number of cases pending against him before the district/state consumer disputes redressal forums. (HT Photo)

“State is also directed to file an affidavit by mentioning the time frame within which the final report will be presented to the trial court after completion of investigation in the other 16 pending cases confined to SAS Nagar, Mohali, as well as other police stations, including NRI police stations, wherein he has FIRs registered against him,” the bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil said while seeking details by Thursday. The court was hearing a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him.

Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, is facing allegations of cheating and fraud at different places and has at least 50 criminal cases pending against him from investors.

Earlier, Mohali police had told the court that out of the 16 FIRs pending in the district investigation, challans have been submitted in six cases, while two cases are in final stages.

The court has also sought information from Bajwa about the number of cases pending against him before the district/state consumer disputes redressal forums. Further, he has been directed to provide the list of properties along with the reply to the show cause notice to initiate contempt proceedings for not complying with the court orders.