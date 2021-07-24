Chandigarh pvt schools on the fence about reopening, to meet admn

Even as government schools have resumed physical classes, while simultaneously continuing online classes for students staying home, private schools are finding a similar arrangement impractical.

“We were not consulted before the decision to reopen schools on July 19 was announced. Now the fact that we have to take online classes along with offline classes doesn’t sit right with us. Teachers cannot be expected to teach throughout the day. We will approach the UT administration asking them to allow only online or offline classes for private schools,” said HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools’ Association, Chandigarh.

Mamik, who is also the chairman of Vivek High School in Sector 38, said the school was currently closed for summer vacations and a decision regarding reopening will be taken in August. “Meanwhile we have sent feedback forms to parents and will take a call depending on how many agree to send their wards to school,” he added.

Assistant director of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Naresh Handa said, “Due to optional attendance, a sense of complacency is sure to come up in students, who won’t want to come in for physical classes. Later, it will be taxing for teachers to clear their doubts again. The administration should issue clear instructions and seek inputs of parents directly before taking a final call.”

Live classes a solution

St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 is one private school that reopened for physical along with government schools on Monday.

Currently physical classes are underway for Classes 11 and 12, while those for Classes 9 and 10 will begin on July 26. Administrator Gurpreet Bakshi said, “We have started hybrid classrooms that involve teachers teaching in the class and students at home participating virtually. This saves our teachers’ effort and is working well.”

Attendance increasing in govt schools

Four days into the first week of classes resuming at government schools, students’ attendance has improved from 10% to 15%, officials said.

Class 9 has the highest attendance of around 20%, followed by Class 10 with 15% and Class 12 with 10%. Classes for Class 11 haven’t started yet.

“We hope that the numbers will increase significantly by next week. Our primary concerns are following the Covid protocols while making sure that academics don’t suffer,” said Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, UT.