Chandigarh railway station fifth to get 5-star 'Eat Right Station' certificate. Know the other four

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has awarded Chandigarh Railway Station a 5-star 'Eat Right Station' certification for providing “high-quality, nutritious food to passengers”, the ministry of railways announced on Thursday. Railway stations are awarded the certificate after an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency rates them on a scale of 1 to 5 for standard food storage and hygiene practices.

FSSAI awards the 'Eat Right Station' certificate to railway stations that receive a 5-star rating for setting benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement to transform India’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

“The 5-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers,” the ministry of railways said in a release. “Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.”

Chandigarh Railway Station became the fifth station to receive a 5-star rating from the FSSAI. The other Indian railway stations to get this certification are Anand Vihar Terminal railway station (Delhi); Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai); Mumbai Central railway station (Mumbai); and Vadodara railway station.

The ministry highlighted that Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC), which has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at Chandigarh railway station, has many firsts to its credit including ‘Water from Air’ Water Vending Machine, Fit India Squat Kiosk, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, digital locker, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, a retail store by a start-up and a food truck.

The IRSDC will shortly be undertaking facility management of 90 more stations in a phased manner, according to the ministry.