Chandigarh railway station’s platform number 1 reopened for passengers

After remaining shut for over a month due to the ongoing redevelopment project at Chandigarh railway station, platform number 1 was reopened for passengers on Sunday, confirmed a senior official. The platform was shut on July 12 for construction of the air concourse, spanning across the railway tracks. (HT File photo for representation)

As normal operations resumed from platform number 1, the Shatabdi Express to New Delhi departed from here on Sunday. For the past one month, amid the ongoing construction work, the train was departing from platform number 2. But now it will be again available from platform number 1.

Now, platform number 2 and 3 have been blocked for further construction work. Both platforms are likely to remain closed for a month, railway officials said.

After missing the deadline twice, the latest on May 31, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) now plans to complete the redevelopment work in another three months.

To construct the air concourse, several trains have been cancelled and some have been diverted. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.