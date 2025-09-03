Chandigarh: Rain today, breather from tomorrow

Residents can finally expect a break from the incessant downpour as the Western Disturbance will start to lose its intensity from Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department. The city has been seeing continuous rain since Sunday, with the activity peaking on Monday when 9.9 mm rain – 76.5 mm overnight and 23.4 mm during the day – was recorded, making it the wettest September day in three years. On Tuesday, the observatory at Sector 39 recorded 43 mm rain – 40.8 mm overnight rain (till 8:30 am) and 2 mm during the day. The reading wasn’t available for the airport observatory while at the automatic weather stations in Mohali and Panchkula, 45 mm and 43 mm rain was recorded respectively. Students take cover under an umbrella at Panjab University amid rain on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the MeT officials, while there are chances of rain on Wednesday morning, it won’t be of the intensity seen on Monday.

As the sun showed up partly on Tuesday, the maximum temperature rose from 25.9°C on Monday to 27.9°C on Tuesday, 5.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 22.7°C on Monday to 21.9°C on Tuesday, four degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C.

Police to monitor bridges on choes

In wake of the release of water from Sukhna Lake, the UT Administration has stepped up safety measures to prevent accidents, at bridges at choes in Kishangarh, Bapudham, and the Industrial Area. The iron railing on some of the bridges were washed away by the strong current.

Sukhna Choe starts from Kishangarh village and passes through Bhapu Dham, Industrial area Phase 1 and 2, and Raipur Khurd before it merges with the N-Choe at Raipur Kalan and reaches Baltana in Mohali.

According to the new orders, police personnel will be deployed round-the-clock at these bridges. Traffic movement will be halted whenever water is released from the lake.

To minimise danger, sandbags have been placed along the sides of the bridges to prevent people from accidentally slipping into the choe in the dark. To prevent loss of life due to continuous rainfall, the UT administration has restricted the entry of humans and pet animals or cattle in water bodies like lakes, ponds, nalas, choes etc under Section 163 of the BNSS-2023. Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 – up to a year in jail or fine. The order will be effective for a period of 60 days up-to and including October 31.

Schools in Chandigarh, Panchkula closed today

The UT director school education has directed all schools, both private and government to remain closed on Wednesday in view of the prevailing inclement weather condition in the region. In Panchkula, deputy commissioner Monika Gupta has ordered schools in all four blocks of the district to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. She said that all schools in Morni block will be closed. Additionally, 44 schools in Barwala, 92 schools in Pinjore, and 16 government schools in Raipur Rani will also remain closed.