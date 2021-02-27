Chandigarh records hottest February day since 1954

Maximum temperature in Chandigarh continued to break records for the third consecutive day, going up to 32.7°C on Friday, just 0.1°C lower than the all-time high of 32.8°C for a February day set way back in 1954.

Also, it was eight degrees above normal and a notch above that recorded on Thursday. Even minimum temperature went up from 13.1°C to 13.6°C, four degrees above normal.

However, according to the weatherman, some relief is likely in the coming days.

“With warm winds blowing in the region, temperature had gone up during the day. However, from Saturday, it will fall back into the 20s. A system of western disturbances is expected in the coming week, which is likely to bring relief,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 29 and 31 degrees and minimum temperature will remain between 13 and 15 degrees.