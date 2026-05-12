Chandigarh: Register students for India space lab internship programme says Haryana government

In a move aimed at connecting youth with emerging technologies and the rapidly expanding space sector, Haryana government has directed universities, colleges and educational institutions across the state to ensure participation of students and faculty members in the “India Space Lab: Summer Internship and Technical Training Programme-2026.” Upon successful completion, candidates will receive internship completion certificates, according to a release. (HT File)

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has written an official communication in this regard to all administrative secretaries of Haryana, asking departments to disseminate information about the programme through official websites and institutional channels to maximise participation from students, researchers and faculty members.

An official spokesperson said that according to the programme details shared by India Space Lab (ISL), New Delhi, participants will receive online technical training in advanced fields such as drone technology, CanSat and CubeSat (student satellite systems), rocketry, remote sensing using GIS, and disaster management. The internship is designed to provide industry-oriented exposure and practical understanding of emerging technologies linked to the space ecosystem.

The programme is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as research scholars from recognised institutions in India and abroad. Participants will work closely with different verticals and divisions related to space science and technology. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive internship completion certificates, according to a release.