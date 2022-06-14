Chandigarh releases new DC rate for 436 categories’ staff

The UT administration on Monday released the new DC rate for employees working in 436 categories in Chandigarh for 2022-23.

The wages for people working in 247 categories have been increased by 15%. The salary of these employees has increased by ₹2,100 to about ₹5,000.

However, the administration has not increased the DC rate of 129 categories of employees. In the order issued by DC Vinay Pratap Singh, it has been said that along with minimum salary, allowances can also be given where they are made.

The All-Contractual Employees Union (Chandigarh) has written a letter to the administrator Banwarilal Purohit. It has been said that not a single rupee has been increased in the salary of 129 categories of employees, including drivers, conductors, security guards and the employees of contact centres.

Ashwani Kumar, convener, Joint Action Committee of the Chandigarh Administration and MC Employees and Workers, thanked Vinay Pratap Singh for increasing the DC rate. However, he said that the DC rate of many classes and posts has been increased by 15%, for many by 3% and for many others, it has not been increased. Because of this, there is a lot of resentment among the employees, he said.

On Tuesday, a protest march will be held near the Punjab Raj Bhawan in support of the demands and a demand letter will be given to the administrator.