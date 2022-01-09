Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh resident blackmailed into paying 50,000
chandigarh news

Chandigarh resident blackmailed into paying 50,000

Chandigarh resident became friends with a woman he met on social media; she later started blackmailing him using a video and extorted 50,000 from him, said police
The victim alleged that a man, claiming to be a police official, also contacted him to help him get the video deleted, following which he lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim alleged that a man, claiming to be a police official, also contacted him to help him get the video deleted, following which he lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 04:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fraudsters extorted 50,000 from a Sector-34 resident after blackmailing him with a video.

The victim, Inder Mohan Jeet Singh, who works for an airline, told the police that he became friends with a woman through social media and they exchanged phone numbers. Eventually, she began calling him via WhatsApp and even used foul language once. Later, she started harassing him using a video and extorted 50,000 from him.

Singh said a man, claiming to be a police official, had also contacted him to help him get the video deleted, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to trace the fraudsters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out