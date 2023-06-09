Hoping to recover debt, Chandigarh resident loses 7.8 lakh to 3 occultists

Looking to recover ₹6 lakh from a debtor, a city resident ended up losing another ₹7.8 lakh after falling prey to three fraudsters who offered to help her through occult powers.

Chandigarh Police have arrested the accused, identified as Azeem, his brother Afzal and Suhaib Kureshi, all natives of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (Stock image)

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Azeem, his brother Afzal and Suhaib Kureshi, all natives of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Their arrest came on the complaint of Chandigarh resident Jasbir Kaur. She told the police that she came in touch with the trio through a pamphlet advertisement.

She called the given phone and shared her concern that a debtor was not returning her ₹6 lakh. The accused demanded money through different steps to “perform the necessary spells” to recover her money.

Jasbir said she ended up paying a total ₹7.8 lakh to the trio, before realising that it was only a scheme to dupe her.

On June 5, on the basis of secret information and technical support, a cyber cell team raided Meerut, and nabbed Azeem and Afzhal. On their disclosure, police also arrested Kureshi.

Several fake documents, including a PAN card, mobile phone SIMs and Paytm debit card were recovered from them.

“These fraudsters advertised their details in different places of Chandigarh and other states by pasting pamphlets and distributing stickers at bus stands, railway stations, taxi stands, traffic signals and other public places, mentioning different phone numbers. Luring people troubled by worries, they would assure to solve their problems and cheated them,” a cop said.

