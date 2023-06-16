Replace faulty meters in a month or face penalty: Chandigarh MC

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday asked the city residents to replace their faulty water meters in a month to avoid discontinuation of water supply connections and penal rates on their water tariffs.

And, if failed to do so, a penalty will be recovered from the consumers through their water bills. However, Chandigarh municipal corporation is yet to fixed the penalty charges, but as per reports, the charges will be levied on the basis of the bill (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And, if failed to do so, a penalty will be recovered from the consumers through their water bills. However, the civic body is yet to fixed the penalty charges, but as per reports, the charges will be levied on the basis of the bill.

“As per the provisions of Chandigarh water supply bylaws 2011, as amended from time to time, it is responsibility of the consumers to get the defective or lost or theft water meters replaced within one month from the date of issue of water charges bill of defective meter. The consumers who have not replaced the defective meters till date, in spite of notices and water charges bills, should replace the meters within one month to avoid final rate of water, tariff or disconnection of water supply connections,” the MCC officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body further informed that the consumers can apply on “I am Chandigarh” app in water and sewerage column for replacement of water meter/s.

Around 42,000 water meters in Chandigarh have been lying defective for the past five years due to which consumers have been getting a flat bill irrespective of their water consumption. The water bills are being raised on average reading basis as per the provision of Chandigarh water supply bylaws 2011. Due to average billing, there is a lot of wastage of drinking water and water revenue is not being realised on actual consumption basis.

The MC officials also said so far around 17,570 notices have been issued to the consumers to replace the defective meters, but only 4,429 responded whereas only 3,606 of them got replaced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now, the MC has received 823 applications to replace the meters and the process is underway. Over 400 notices are being issued daily to replace the faulty meters.

It is pertinent to mention that, in 2000, the civic body had approved a similar agenda saying that consumers will buy their own water meters, following which Consumers Association Chandigarh approached the Punjab and Haryana high court. In 2001, the high court directed MC to install water meters by itself and also refund the cost of the water meter to the consumer through bimonthly bills.