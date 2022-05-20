Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace

The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors.

The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.

Speaking about the problem, Sector 38-West’s resident welfare association president Pankaj Gupta said, “In sectors located in proximity to villages and colonies, the problem is severe. People from the villages bring their cattle to our sectors and leave them to graze. They either leave their cattle in the early morning hours or overnight.”

“The municipal corporation (MC) has completely failed in checking unbridled violations of the city’s laws governing cattle management,” he added.

Residents in the nearby Sector 39 echoed the sentiment, saying “We have complained about the problem to the MC on several occasions, but there is no respite even after all these years.”

“Accidents take place, people’s kitchen gardens are destroyed and dung is everywhere. But still the MC hasn’t resolved the issue. When the MC sends its people, the cattle owners have already taken them back,” said Amardeep Singh, a resident of Sector 39 and former president of the sector’s RWA.

He added that residents have given up hope on the situation changing for the better.

City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) convener Vinod Vashisht said, “Residents grieve that even after making tall promises made election after election about solving the problem, no change has been witnessed.”

Sector 52 resident Kamaljit Singh claimed that the civic body was failing to carry out even the most basic checks, “The MC officials are supposed to check on this and regularly make rounds of the area to catch cattle or stop this menace but this has not happened.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said, “The MC is regularly challaning the people violating the norms. But as MC cattle pounds are already full to capacity, the civic body cannot hold any more cattle. After the MC’s new facility comes up in Raipur Kalan, it will be able to catch the cattle and hold it.”

