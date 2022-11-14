Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh residents feel the chill as night temperature drops below 10°C

Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:31 AM IST

At 9.7°C, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 1.6° below normal, but with the chances of light rain on Monday, it can go up to 14°C

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 9.7°C on Sunday from Saturday's 12.8°C, making it the such instance this season, said the India Meteorological Department .
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 9.7°C on Sunday from Saturday’s 12.8°C, making it the such instance this season, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With a western disturbance likely to remain active in the city on Monday, minimum temperature is expected to rise again.

At 9.7°C, the minimum temperature was 1.6° below normal. But with the chances of light rain on Monday, it can go up to 14°C.

Clear weather is expected to return on Tuesday and the minimum temperature might take a couple more days to fall down to this level again.

The maximum temperature also went down from 27.8°C on Saturday to 27.1°C on Sunday, 0.6° below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C while the minimum would hover between 13°C and 14°C.

