Chandigarh: Revised exam dates for Classes 9, 11 announced
According to the revised dates, the examination will commence on April 12 with Class 11 chemistry paper, followed by social science paper for Class 9 students on April 13
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The Chandigarh district education officer on Wednesday issued the revised examination dates for classes 9 and 11.
According to the revised dates, the examination will start from April 12 with chemistry/ B study paper of Class 11, followed by social science paper for Class 9 students on April 13.
The mathematics exam for Class 11 students will be held on April 15, while Class 9 mathematics exam is scheduled on April 16. The examination of Hindi and biology for classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on April 17, respectively.
The final exams of classes 9 and 11 of government schools were halted midway as educational institutions in the city were asked to shut down on March 23.