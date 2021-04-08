Chandigarh: Revised exam dates for Classes 9, 11 announced

The Chandigarh district education officer on Wednesday issued the revised examination dates for classes 9 and 11.

According to the revised dates, the examination will start from April 12 with chemistry/ B study paper of Class 11, followed by social science paper for Class 9 students on April 13.

The mathematics exam for Class 11 students will be held on April 15, while Class 9 mathematics exam is scheduled on April 16. The examination of Hindi and biology for classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on April 17, respectively.

The final exams of classes 9 and 11 of government schools were halted midway as educational institutions in the city were asked to shut down on March 23.