Chandigarh rises in Swachh rankings: Purohit congratulates citizens, mayor and MC chief

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit congratulated the mayor, municipal commissioner, councillors, MC officials and residents of Chandigarh for securing the 12th position in the 2022 Swachh Survekshan survey.

Conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the survey covered 4,354 cities of the country.

After returning from New Delhi with the award, the municipal corporation (MC) team of mayor Sarbjit Kaur, commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta called on the administrator on Sunday evening.

At the meeting, Purohit said achieving 12th place in the best performing cities in cleanliness and also being adjudged the “Fastest Moving State/Capital City” was not only a huge achievement for Chandigarh, but also a matter of immense pride.

He praised Chandigarh for improving its waste collection and disposal mechanism and hailed citizens, elected representatives and officials for the stellar performance.