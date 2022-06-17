Chandigarh RLA invites bids for fancy vehicle numbers
The Registering And Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CK”.
RLA will also open bids for left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS”.
Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on June 18 till 5 pm on June 24 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).
Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am on June 25 till 5 pm on June 27.
Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.
After registration, vehicle owners need to deposit the registration fee and reserve amount for the special registration number through demand draft in favour of “Registering & Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh” at the RLA office in Sector 17 .
The details regarding registration fee, list of reserve price, procedure of online auction, and other terms and conditions are available on www.chdtransport.gov.in. For any further information, applicants can contact 0172-270-0341 or inquiry counter at RLA office.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics