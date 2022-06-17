Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh RLA invites bids for fancy vehicle numbers
Chandigarh RLA will open bids for new series “CH01-CK” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series
Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on June 18 till 5 pm on June 24. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Registering And Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CK”.

RLA will also open bids for left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS”.

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on June 18 till 5 pm on June 24 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).

Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am on June 25 till 5 pm on June 27.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.

After registration, vehicle owners need to deposit the registration fee and reserve amount for the special registration number through demand draft in favour of “Registering & Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh” at the RLA office in Sector 17 .

The details regarding registration fee, list of reserve price, procedure of online auction, and other terms and conditions are available on www.chdtransport.gov.in. For any further information, applicants can contact 0172-270-0341 or inquiry counter at RLA office.

Friday, June 17, 2022
