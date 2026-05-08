Chandigarh rolls out 40 new interstate buses, eyes wider reach in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday flagged off 40 new interstate buses for the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), calling for a broader push to connect the city with district headquarters across Punjab and Haryana.

Officials said 140 electric buses are already operational, with more on the way. (HT File)

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Fresh services have been introduced on the Chandigarh–Amritsar route, while multiple trips on the high-demand Chandigarh–Delhi corridor have been resumed and scheduled throughout the day and early morning hours. New and restored connectivity also includes routes to Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Rohtak, Jaipur, Joginder Nagar, Palwal, Patti, Safidon, Dinanagar, Haridwar, Talwandi Sabo and Sonipat.

The addition, officials said, takes CTU’s total fleet strength to 657 buses, with 259 now operating on long routes beyond the city and 398 on local circuits. “The expansion is expected to improve frequency on interstate routes, ease passenger load and reduce waiting time, particularly on high-demand corridors linking Chandigarh with neighboring states,” they said.

Addressing officials and staff, Kataria framed the expansion as part of a longer institutional arc—from a fleet of just 30 buses six decades ago to a network that now serves as a regional mobility backbone. “Public transport must connect people not just within cities, but across districts,” he said, urging CTU to extend its reach to every district headquarters in Punjab and Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} Shift toward electric mobility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shift toward electric mobility {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The expansion of interstate services runs parallel to a larger transition underway within the fleet. Officials said 140 electric buses are already operational, with more on the way. Of the 100 e-buses sanctioned for Depot-IV, 60 have been inducted, while the remaining are expected by June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expansion of interstate services runs parallel to a larger transition underway within the fleet. Officials said 140 electric buses are already operational, with more on the way. Of the 100 e-buses sanctioned for Depot-IV, 60 have been inducted, while the remaining are expected by June. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A more ambitious shift is planned under the Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, which has sanctioned 328 additional electric buses for Chandigarh. Deliveries are expected to begin later this year, with the administration aiming to phase out diesel buses entirely by 2027–28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A more ambitious shift is planned under the Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, which has sanctioned 328 additional electric buses for Chandigarh. Deliveries are expected to begin later this year, with the administration aiming to phase out diesel buses entirely by 2027–28. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The transition is not without its logistical challenges. Earlier, the condemnation of 100 diesel buses from Depot-IV required the administration to temporarily reallocate vehicles from other depots to maintain service continuity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transition is not without its logistical challenges. Earlier, the condemnation of 100 diesel buses from Depot-IV required the administration to temporarily reallocate vehicles from other depots to maintain service continuity. {{/usCountry}}

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Technology and service upgrades

Alongside fleet expansion, CTU is preparing to roll out an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for long-route buses, aimed at improving tracking, scheduling and service reliability. The system has been approved by the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Officials say the combined push, more buses, cleaner fuel and digital systems is intended to reposition public transport as a viable alternative to private vehicles in a city grappling with rising congestion and pollution.

Call for TB-free, drug-free society

The governor also called for a collective public action to achieve the goals of a TB-free India and a drug-free Punjab, while addressing the third edition of the health, beauty & wellness symposium organised by ASSOCHAM in Chandigarh.

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Emphasising community participation, Kataria said public awareness and grassroots involvement are crucial to tackling tuberculosis and substance abuse. He urged stakeholders to contribute through awareness drives, nutritional support for patients and sustained engagement in anti-drug campaigns.

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