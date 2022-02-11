Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Rose Festival to be held from February 25 to 27
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Rose Festival to be held from February 25 to 27

The annual fair, organised at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, was held symbolically last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival will feature food courts, musical bands, evening cultural events and special decorations. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The annual Rose Festival will be organised at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16 from February 25 to 27.

The annual fair was held symbolically last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this time around, with the cases ebbing away, most of the regular events will return.

The festival will feature food courts, musical bands, evening cultural events and special decorations based on the rose theme. However, the popular helicopter ride will not be a part of it.

The evening events will include cultural, musical and even stand-up comedy shows.

Various traditional competitions will return for the public. Self-help group will be encouraged to set up food stalls.

