Chandigarh: SAD to target govt over ‘vendetta’ politics

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday warned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to stop political vendetta, announcing that it would start a people’s campaign against the corrupt and scam-ridden government on public issues, including snatching of thousands of acres of fertile land of farmers and protection being given to corrupt AAP leaders. Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)

The first meeting of the newly constituted core committee of the party, which was presided over by president Sukhbir Singh Badal, also appointed senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike as the coordinator for the forthcoming Tarn Taran bypoll.

The meeting also directed the party observers to complete the task of electing district presidents and forming booth-level meetings.

The core committee also decided to conduct a drive to plant one lakh saplings in July as per directives of Akal Takht. The SAD president will lead the drive.

Emergency-like situation

Giving details of the meeting, senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said emergency-like conditions were being created in Punjab by the Delhi AAP team led by Arvind Kejriwal which was bent on suppressing the voice of the opposition.

“Bikram Singh Majithia was regularly exposing the government including its corrupt practices and that is the reason that a false case has been registered against him,” Cheema said, adding that the committee thanked leaders from all political parties who had expressed solidarity with Majithia and condemned the AAP government for indulging in a witch hunt.

Asserting that the disproportionate assets case would also come to nought like the false case registered against Majithia under the NDPS Act, Cheema said, “The SAD will continue to expose the AAP government as it has failed to keep any of the promises made to the people. Punjab is reeling under the spell of gangsters, and the drug mafia is ruling the roost. The law and order situation is at its worst ever. The entire governance has been outsourced to outsiders who have been adjusted in top positions”.

Cheema said the core committee had also discussed the manner in which the AAP government was set to forcibly acquire 24,000 acres of land in Ludhiana besides hundreds of acres of land across the state.

“Thousands of farm labourers would also lose their livelihood in the process. The land acquisition is a scam as farmers are being forced to give up their land and will not be fairly compensated for the same. We will not let this open loot of our land succeed at any cost,” he asserted.

The committee noted that even as opposition leaders were being framed in false cases, the government had given a clean chit to former minister Vijay Singla, against whom a case was registered as per evidence in the possession of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The committee also expressed solidarity with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and asserted that the latter was being wrongfully persecuted over casting a Pakistani actress, Hania Amir, in the movie Sardaar Ji 3.