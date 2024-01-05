Chandigarh: Salesman stabbed to death in Sec 19 market, 3 arrested

A 25-year-old salesman was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19, late last night. It is the second murder case reported in Chandigarh since the New Year. A 25-year-old salesman was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19, late last night. It is the second murder case reported in Chandigarh since the New Year. (HT Photo)

Police arrested three persons identified as Naginder alias Allu, a resident of Colony number 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Sunil alias Lalji, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, and Ranjit, a resident of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, under Sections 323, 302 and 34 of the IPC.

The incident occurred at 8.45 pm Wednesday late evening when a scuffle broke out at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19. According to eyewitnesses, one of the four persons, who was arguing, took out a knife in which a salesman, Sunil, a resident of EWS in Dhanas, got critically injured.

On seeing a crowd gather at the spot, the attackers managed to flee. Sunil was taken to GMSH-16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim is survived by his wife and a 20-day-old son. He got married last year only.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ranjit and Sunil were working as salesmen in Sadar Bazaar. Ranjit and his friends attacked Sunil who was stabbed in his thigh.

Police said accused Naginder is employed as a driver, Sunil works at an ice cream factory in Dera Bassi, and Ranjit is also a salesman in the Sector 19 market.

Police said that the accused and the victim, both of whom are salesmen, had an ongoing dispute which got heated up yesterday following a provocation. Eyewitnesses, however, stated that a scuffle had ensued between two groups and Sunil was standing there and got stabbed by Ranjit’s men who thought him to be of the rival group. Police are verifying the claims.

Shopkeepers of Sector 19 Sadar Bazaar downed their shutters on Thursday to mourn the death.

Second murder in four days

On January 1, a brawl between four friends had turned ugly when one of them was stabbed to death in a crowded locality near the mandi, Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Police arrested the accused.

As many as 19 incidents of murder were reported in 2023 and a majority of the cases have been solved.