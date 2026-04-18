Chandigarh: Samagra Shiksha teachers still waiting for March salaries

The UT educators face a delay in salaries as almost 1,000 Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) teachers, 25 cluster resource centre/urban resource centre (CRC/URC) coordinators, 25 special educators, over 50 skill instructors and more than 25 office staff appointed under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme went without their salaries for the month of March with mounted household expenses as the new financial year began,as per teachers’ complaints.

Chandigarh Teachers Association(CTA) pointed out that the scheme’s manual clearly allow such payments. (HT File)

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Despite provisions in the scheme’s own manual for financial management and procurement (FMP), which permit the release of funds from unspent balances of the previous financial year, the salaries were not disbursed on time, leaving thousands of employees in financial distress.

Director of school education Nitish Singla attributed the delay to the board of finance meeting for the current year not being held as scheduled usually, along with a lack of clear approval from the Centre regarding the utilisation of remaining funds from the previous budget.

However, in a late development on Friday evening, officials confirmed that approval has now been granted and the pending salaries will be disbursed within the next one to two days. Officials have also claimed that the board of finance meeting is now scheduled for the first week of May.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh Teachers Association(CTA) pointed out that the scheme’s manual clearly allow such payments. The delay triggered unrest among teachers. However, the administration cleared the salaries on Friday evening, with disbursal expected within the next one to two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh Teachers Association(CTA) pointed out that the scheme’s manual clearly allow such payments. The delay triggered unrest among teachers. However, the administration cleared the salaries on Friday evening, with disbursal expected within the next one to two days. {{/usCountry}}

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